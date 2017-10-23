Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tories sink boat idea

PLANS by Henley Town Council to buy a boat were almost scuppered by opposition Conservative councillors.

The ruling Henley Residents’ Group wants a vessel to allow its staff to carry out work on the River Thames.

Conservative councillor Sam Evans told a council meeting: “It is the most shocking waste of council tax money.

“We have, however, many boat owners in this town. I can think of five who could come up with a very good leasing arrangement whenever you needed to use a boat. It might cost £1,000 to buy but how much is winter storage? I could go on...”

Her colleague Will Hamilton added: “Not even the Queen has a boat. If it goes ahead it should be called HRG Britannia!”

When Ian Reissmann (HRG) said he liked that name, Cllr Hamilton quickly added: “Or the Titanic!”

Mayor Kellie Hinton responded that, at this stage, buying or hiring a boat was only a “budget consideration”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33