Tories sink boat idea

Monday, 23 October 2017
PLANS by Henley Town Council to buy a boat were almost scuppered by opposition Conservative councillors.
The ruling Henley Residents’ Group wants a vessel to allow its staff to carry out work on the River Thames.
Conservative councillor Sam Evans told a council meeting: “It is the most shocking waste of council tax money.
“We have, however, many boat owners in this town. I can think of five who could come up with a very good leasing arrangement whenever you needed to use a boat. It might cost £1,000 to buy but how much is winter storage? I could go on...”
Her colleague Will Hamilton added: “Not even the Queen has a boat. If it goes ahead it should be called HRG Britannia!”
When Ian Reissmann (HRG) said he liked that name, Cllr Hamilton quickly added: “Or the Titanic!”
Mayor Kellie Hinton responded that, at this stage, buying or hiring a boat was only a “budget consideration”.
