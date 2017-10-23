Monday, 23 October 2017

Architect's Italian job

IF you have been to Venice you may be familiar with the 16th century Procuratie Vecchie, where the Doge’s minions once squabbled over the governance of the independent state.

The pallazo in St Mark’s Square is set be re-opened to the public for the first time in 500 years after a multi-million pound restoration due to be completed in 2020.

The man chosen to lead the project is British architect Sir David Chipperfield, who designed the award-winning River & Rowing Museum here in Henley.

It’s hard to think of two buildings less alike — ancient and modern, as it were.

