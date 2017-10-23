Monday, 23 October 2017

YOU have to feel sorry for Adam Negus.

He sat through more than an hour of a meeting of Sonning Common Parish Council hoping to contribute to a debate on the future of the village youth club.

Unfortunately, this was the 12th item on the agenda and just when it was about to be discussed Adam was called away as he is a community first responder.

The councillors left the discussion right to the end of the meeting in the hope Adam would return but he did not. Tough luck.

