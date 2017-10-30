Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Back in 'Hobbiton' by Dhani Harrison

MUSICIAN Dhani Harrison has been recalling his childhood in Henley or, as he calls it, “Hobbiton”.

He grew up at Friar Park with his parents George and Olivia Harrison and his bedroom was above the former Beatle’s recording studio.

Dhani, 39, who has just released his own solo album, In///Parallel, now spends most of his time in America but can recall as a boy seeing music stars of the day.

He told the Independent: “I grew up in that studio. As a kid, I remember sneaking in, seeing how far I could get in before anyone saw me.

“You’d smell cigarette smoke and I’d be thinking, ‘I’m not supposed to be here…’ You might catch Roy Orbison singing Not Alone Anymore or Carl Perkins or Duane Eddy doing an instrumental. It was mind-bending.”

Dhani returned to Friar Park, which his mother still owns, when he flew back to the UK earlier this month and kissed the ground.

He said: “This beautiful forest, river lands, sunny day, I saw my old dog, I went into the little local pub, everyone’s like, ‘All right, Dhani?’

“Nothing’s changed, it’s like Hobbiton. It’s completely grounding.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33