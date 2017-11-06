OCTOBER was a mild and dry month. Temperatures were two degrees above the average with a mean minimum and maximum of 8.5C and 16.3C respectively.

The total rainfall for the month was 12.4mm, making it the driest month of the year so far and the driest October since 1978, which had a record low of 3mm.

There were two frosts in Shiplake towards the end of the month but they were not severe enough to kill the dahlias.

However, with the ground being relatively dry, now is a good time for digging them up and starting on the winter digging at the allotment! It’s also time to batten down the hatches... it will only get worse.

As usual, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.