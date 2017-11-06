Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mild and dry month

OCTOBER was a mild and dry month. Temperatures were two degrees above the average with a mean minimum and maximum of 8.5C and 16.3C respectively.

The total rainfall for the month was 12.4mm, making it the driest month of the year so far and the driest October since 1978, which had a record low of 3mm.

There were two frosts in Shiplake towards the end of the month but they were not severe enough to kill the dahlias.

However, with the ground being relatively dry, now is a good time for digging them up and starting on the winter digging at the allotment! It’s also time to batten down the hatches... it will only get worse.

As usual, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33