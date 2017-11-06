Perfect farewell note

A SERVICE in memory of Dame Di Ellis, Henley Royal Regatta’s first female steward, ended on an amusing note.

Guests began filing out of the ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, Henley, to the strains of Spring from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

However, after a few bars the soundtrack abruptly switched to the Eurhythmics’ and Aretha Franklin’s 1985 hit Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves.

The song is widely regarded as a feminist anthem — and for a woman who broke so much ground in her sport, including co-founding Henley Women’s Regatta, it couldn’t have been more appropriate.