Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Perfect farewell note

A SERVICE in memory of Dame Di Ellis, Henley Royal Regatta’s first female steward, ended on an amusing note. 

Guests began filing out of the ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, Henley, to the strains of Spring from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

However, after a few bars the soundtrack abruptly switched to the Eurhythmics’ and Aretha Franklin’s 1985 hit Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves.

The song is widely regarded as a feminist anthem — and for a woman who broke so much ground in her sport, including co-founding Henley Women’s Regatta, it couldn’t have been more appropriate.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33