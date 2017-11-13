Woman searching for hero policeman

A WOMAN is trying to track down the policeman who she says probably saved her life.

In the summer of 1990 Angela Graham was just 15 when she ran away from her family’s home in Glasgow and was sleeping in a tent in woods near Peppard.

She was found by a policeman who took her back to Henley police station and looked after her before she was taken into the care of social services.

Now Angela, 42, wants to thank the officer, whom she believes was called Terry Walsh and was based and lived in Sonning Common. She recalls that he had ginger hair and was in his thirties, so he would now be in his late fifties or early sixties.

“When he found me he made me feel at ease,” she says. “He came up to my tent to ask what I was doing and if I was Angela Hargadon [her maiden name].

“I told him I was Tracy Philpatrick, the name of one of my friends, but I have one blue eye and one green eye and a scar above the right hand side of my lips.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘Angela, come on now’. I knew at that point he would look after me.

“He told me he had to take me and help get me home. He was absolutely brilliant and once back at the police station he got me food and some magazines.

“He was genuinely a great guy and I would not be the person I am without him. I want to find him to say a massive thank-you.”

Angela, who now lives in London and has three grown-up children of her own, had hitchhiked south from Scotland and lived in the tent, which was close to the old Borocourt Hospital site, for about six weeks as she did not want to go back home.

“The only plan I had was that I was not going back to that house,” she says. “Terry reassured me that would I never have to.”

If you recognise the description of the officer, call the Henley Standard on (01491) 419444 or email

news@henleystandard.co.uk