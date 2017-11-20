Monday, 20 November 2017

Dry Leas? Certainly

THE new £450,000 changing rooms Henley Rugby Club look fantastic but they are not yet being put to good use.

While the building work at Dry Leas has been completed, some of the new facilities are out of order. The physiotherapy room, toilets and the club shop are fine but the showers have extremely low water pressure, making it impossible for players to clean themselves properly after matches.

The fault was discovered by the Hawks, the club’s first team, when they went to use the showers not long after the official opening last month.

During Saturday’s match against Bury St Edmunds both sides had to use the old changing rooms. Still, it didn’t seem to affect the home side, who won 27-20.

