THRILLER writer Simon Kernick only released his latest book this week but he has already started on the next one. The Hanged Man is the second offering in the Shiplake author’s Bonefield series and features seven victims and three killers. His next book is going to be a standalone psychological thriller with a lot of twists and turns and doesn’t feature any of his previous characters. Writing on Twitter this week, Simon said: “Right. There’s been too much lazing around. It’s time to start the new book. I have a good feeling which will last about the first 100 words.” Maybe he should try writing comedy!

