Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

TV gold

I WAS sad to learn of the death of actor Keith Barron at the age of 83.

He was the star of Eighties sitcom Duty Free in which he and his on-screen wife Gwen Taylor played working class
socialists.

For those who don’t remember, Barron’s character David Pearce had an affair with Linda Cochran, played by Joanna Van Gyseghem, one half of a more affluent, middle class Conservative couple from, you’ve guessed it, Henley-on-Thames!

They don’t make ’em like that any more.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33