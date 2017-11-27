I WAS sad to learn of the death of actor Keith Barron at the age of 83.

He was the star of Eighties sitcom Duty Free in which he and his on-screen wife Gwen Taylor played working class

socialists.

For those who don’t remember, Barron’s character David Pearce had an affair with Linda Cochran, played by Joanna Van Gyseghem, one half of a more affluent, middle class Conservative couple from, you’ve guessed it, Henley-on-Thames!

They don’t make ’em like that any more.