Royal peal

IF you were in Henley on Monday evening and heard the bells of St Mary’s Church being rung and wondered why, then I can tell you.

It was to mark the platinum wedding anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

For enthusiasts, the ringing included Rounds and Call Changes, Plain Hunt 7 and Cambridge Surprise Minor, among other methods.

My thanks for Joyce Vernon for the information. She was one of the bell-ringers along with Joan Bennett, Norman Topsom MBE, Julian Elkington, Caroline Leeming, Ben Allen, Geoff and Mary Riglar, Helen Lansdown, Ania Kozniewska, Sue Portsmouth and Keith Vernon. Well done!