Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Royal peal

IF you were in Henley on Monday evening and heard the bells of St Mary’s Church being rung and wondered why, then I can tell you.

It was to mark the platinum wedding anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

For enthusiasts, the ringing included Rounds and Call Changes, Plain Hunt 7 and Cambridge Surprise Minor, among other methods.

My thanks for Joyce Vernon for the information. She was one of the bell-ringers along with Joan Bennett, Norman Topsom MBE, Julian Elkington, Caroline Leeming, Ben Allen, Geoff and Mary Riglar, Helen Lansdown, Ania Kozniewska, Sue Portsmouth and Keith Vernon. Well done!

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33