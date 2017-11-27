Gran's best friend

YOU may have read on page 4 about Tallulah the therapy dog and her visits to the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley.

Well, here is the 13-year-old Australian terrier with one of her favourite residents, 104-year-old Peggy Dixon.

As soon as they are in each other’s company, “Tally” enthusiastically licks Peggy’s hand to say hello.

Jean Garon, the dog’s owner, says: “Peggy is always really pleased to see Tally. Even though she is hard of hearing, she seems to know when Tally is coming into the room. You can see she really loves the dog.”

Mrs Dixon’s son Philip, 64, says: “It’s absolutely lovely to see mum so animated.”

Mrs Dixon moved to Benhams Lane, Fawley, in 1968, with her husband Leonard. Mr Dixon died in 1977, aged 67, and two years later she moved to New Street, Henley.

In 2009 she moved to a nursing home in Didcot and then in 2013 to Chilterns End, the predecessor of Chilterns Court. She has four children, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.