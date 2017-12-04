Jersey's fight over prehistoric stones

A PREHISTORIC line of stones is at the centre of a tug-of-love between Henley and the island of Jersey.

Jerseyman Neil Holmes has launched a campaign to repatriate the Neolithic dolmen that are in the grounds of a house in Wargrave Road, which has been put up for sale for £7 million.

He set up a crowd-funding page after discovering that the 43-acre estate, where the dolmen has stood for more than 200 years, had been put on the market.

The stones are a Grade II listed structure which was first discovered in 1785 during the construction of a parade ground on Mont de la Ville in Jersey.

Three years later it was presented to General Henry Seymour Conway, the retiring governor of Jersey, who put them in the grounds of his property here in Henley.

There have been several attempts to have the dolmen returned to the island and the issue was discussed in Commons in 1928.

Mr Holmes says: “The aim is to buy the property that the neolithic Jersey dolmen currently resides on, repatriate the dolmen and then resell the estate.”

He says that if he is successful he will return “as much money as possible” to people who donate. Good luck with that, Neil!