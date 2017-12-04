Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wrong way, PM

A SHARP-EYED driver spotted Thersea May’s entourage driving the wrong way round a roundabout in Sonning this week.

Dash-cam footage shows the Prime Minister’s convoy leaving her home before reaching the roundabout at the end of Pound Lane and going the wrong way on to Bath Road, blocking oncoming traffic.

The female driver’s voice can be heard on the footage, saying: “Can I have my own police escort please?

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33