Wrong way, PM

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A SHARP-EYED driver spotted Thersea May’s entourage driving the wrong way round a roundabout in Sonning this week.
Dash-cam footage shows the Prime Minister’s convoy leaving her home before reaching the roundabout at the end of Pound Lane and going the wrong way on to Bath Road, blocking oncoming traffic.
The female driver’s voice can be heard on the footage, saying: “Can I have my own police escort please?
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say