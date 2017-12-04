Wrong way, PM

A SHARP-EYED driver spotted Thersea May’s entourage driving the wrong way round a roundabout in Sonning this week.

Dash-cam footage shows the Prime Minister’s convoy leaving her home before reaching the roundabout at the end of Pound Lane and going the wrong way on to Bath Road, blocking oncoming traffic.

The female driver’s voice can be heard on the footage, saying: “Can I have my own police escort please?