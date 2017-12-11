Moving gestures

IT’S good to see the spirit of giving at Christmas is alive and well in Henley.

Last week, we reported how a mystery woman had paid the £250 bill when members of Mencap’s Meteor Club had lunch at the Three Horseshoes pub.

Paul Barrett, chairman of the club, was moved to call the anonymous woman “the angel at the table”.

Two days later, he witnessed another kind-hearted gesture, this time benefiting the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, where he chairs the trustees.

After a performance of Something Wicked by the Jeux d’esprit company at King’s Arms Barn, a woman in the audience was so moved she donated £500.

Happy Christmas!