Sparkling Santa

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
WHILE driving out of Henley on Friday, something caught my eye.
I was stuck in traffic in New Street outside Lilly Dry Clean. Looking out of the car window, I noticed a rack of clean clothes awaiting collection.
At one end was the unmistakable red suit jacket and hat belonging to Father Christmas. I guess these must get coverered in soot when he’s clambering down all those chimneys!
11 December 2017
More News:
Villages fear extra traffic if third river crossing is built
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Peppard are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say