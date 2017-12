HENLEY has a colourful new character on Twitter.

Harry the Henley Elf has been photographed at a number of locations, including the Christmas tree in Market Place and the rugby club and Toad Hall garden centre, both in Marlow Road.

He has also been shown shining the Mayor’s chain of office, drinking a cocktail at Hotel du Vin and singing carols at Holy Trinity Church.

Harry’s Twitter profile reads: “Will Harry get up to mischief or will he be Santa’s little helper this Christmas?”

Personally, I think his true identity should be revealed.