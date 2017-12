WHEN Henley artist Margaret Simister sadly died in April at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, she left behind a wealth of beautiful watercolour pictures in her studio.

Her daughter Joanne kindly allowed Ann Spicer, who had known Margaret for about 25 years and shared many painting holidays with her and her friends, free rein on her sketchbooks and folders.

This unearthed more than 140 lovely watercolours which have been sold over the last few months in aid of Sue Ryder and last Friday Ann presented a cheque for £450 to the fund-raising office at the Nettlebed hospice, where Margaret volunteered for several years. Another £155 was raised at a lunch at Henley Golf Club this week.

Ann said: “Margaret had so many friends who I knew would miss her terribly and would love to have a memento of her. Rather than throw all these truly excellent pictures away, I thought we could raise some funds for Margaret’s favourite charity.

“Thank you so much to all those who donated so generously. It is so nice to know that Margaret’s talent will be on show on many people’s walls in her memory.”