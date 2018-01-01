Curse of the panto..

YOU spend months crafting a show full of jokes, drama and music and then a small child walks away with the best reaction of the run.

This happened at the Kenton Theatre’s production of Robin Hood last week when Friar Tuck, wonderfully brought to life by Thomas Cove, asked one of the lucky youngsters invited on stage for the finale if she would like to hear a Christmas joke.

“What do you get if you cross a snowman with a vampire?” he asked her. “A bad joke?” she replied, bringing the house down!

We never heard the planned punchline...