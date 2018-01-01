Careful where you park..

WILL HAMILTON should be glad that the Henley Standard’s photographer who snapped his BMW outside Machins in Henley on Wednesday afternoon last week was not a policeman.

There are double yellow lines outside the Market Place butchers, meaning that parking is strictly forbidden.

Will tells me he had popped in to collect a few bits and pieces, adding: “But this Santa hadn’t parked his sleigh in a loading bay!”

He was referring to Councillor Lorraine Hillier, his former Conservative colleague, who made the Henley Standard’s front page in October 2015 when she was photographed parked in a loading bay in Bell Street.

Still, at the time she was Mayor of Henley whereas Will was famously denied that privilege in May… by Lorraine.