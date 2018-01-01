Monday, 01 January 2018

Careful where you park..

WILL HAMILTON should be glad that the Henley Standard’s photographer who snapped his BMW outside Machins in Henley on Wednesday afternoon last week was not a policeman.

There are double yellow lines outside the Market Place butchers, meaning that parking is strictly forbidden.

Will tells me he had popped in to collect a few bits and pieces, adding: “But this Santa hadn’t parked his sleigh in a loading bay!”

He was referring to Councillor Lorraine Hillier, his former Conservative colleague, who made the Henley Standard’s front page in October 2015 when she was photographed parked in a loading bay in Bell Street.

Still, at the time she was Mayor of Henley whereas Will was famously denied that privilege in May… by Lorraine.

