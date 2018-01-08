Spirit of season

Study into whether cramped village school should move
Monday, 08 January 2018
HE just can’t keep away... George Thomas was among the volunteer “elves” helping out with the Santa sleigh run in Henley before Christmas.
He was a member of Henley Round Table, which used to organise the float until the group folded last year due to dwindling membership.
Luckily, former mayor Pam Phillips and Henley Lions Club took over the organisation so George was happy to volunteer as one of the charity collectors accompanying the float.
Well done to all.
08 January 2018
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
