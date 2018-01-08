Monday, 08 January 2018

Spirit of season

HE just can’t keep away... George Thomas was among the volunteer “elves” helping out with the Santa sleigh run in Henley before Christmas.

He was a member of Henley Round Table, which used to organise the float until the group folded last year due to dwindling membership.

Luckily, former mayor Pam Phillips and Henley Lions Club took over the organisation so George was happy to volunteer as one of the charity collectors accompanying the float.

Well done to all.

