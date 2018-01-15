Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Revolutionary idea

PERHAPS the lady might recognise herself from this unflattering extract from an article by the retired Guardian journalist Michael White in the New European weekly newspaper.

He writes: “A friend of mine, a high-level veteran of past Labour governments, tells how he was giving a political talk to help flog his book in a well-heeled Tory town in the Home Counties.

“When it was over, a middle-aged woman approached him to say, ‘I have always voted Conservative, but I am thinking of voting for Jeremy Corbyn next time for the sake of my children’s future’.

“Startled, my friend replied, ‘But what about his association with Stalinists and with the IRA?’

“‘Who’s Stalin?’ she countered — apparently without irony.

“Armando Iannucci’s dark comedy, The Death of Stalin, had clearly not reached Henley-on-Thames and enlightened the matron on Uncle Joe’s shortcomings.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33