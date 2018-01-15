Revolutionary idea

PERHAPS the lady might recognise herself from this unflattering extract from an article by the retired Guardian journalist Michael White in the New European weekly newspaper.

He writes: “A friend of mine, a high-level veteran of past Labour governments, tells how he was giving a political talk to help flog his book in a well-heeled Tory town in the Home Counties.

“When it was over, a middle-aged woman approached him to say, ‘I have always voted Conservative, but I am thinking of voting for Jeremy Corbyn next time for the sake of my children’s future’.

“Startled, my friend replied, ‘But what about his association with Stalinists and with the IRA?’

“‘Who’s Stalin?’ she countered — apparently without irony.

“Armando Iannucci’s dark comedy, The Death of Stalin, had clearly not reached Henley-on-Thames and enlightened the matron on Uncle Joe’s shortcomings.”