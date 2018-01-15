Three times the lady

MUSICIAN Martyn “Eek” Cooper was not the only person to perform during the Henley Living Advent Calendar in December, as I reported last week.

Anna Del Nevo took part three times — once as a stand-in drummer in the Henley Symphony Orchestra group that performed on the opening night, a second time as a jazz violinist with Wotjam at Magoo’s in Hart Street and, finally, leading her Henley Suzuki Violin Group at the Henley Youth Festival event in the Christ Church Centre.

My apologies to Anna and thanks to her husband Trevor Howell for putting me right.