Average weather

MEAN temperatures usually vary within two degrees of the average each month but monthly precipitation is much less predictable, although annual totals are slightly more reliable.

After a comparatively dry year in 2017, the final two months produced 66mm and 85mm of rain respectively in Shiplake, giving a total for the year of 675mm.

July was the wettest month of the year with 117mm of rain but in many parts of the country there was a worrying shortfall.

Temperatures in 2017 were close to the average, with 20 frosts in November and December.

On a more cheery note, we can expect this month’s temperatures to be two degrees lower than December’s!

My thanks for the statistics to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, who says: “Happy New Year to all climate change deniers!”