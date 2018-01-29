Average weather

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
MEAN temperatures usually vary within two degrees of the average each month but monthly precipitation is much less predictable, although annual totals are slightly more reliable.
After a comparatively dry year in 2017, the final two months produced 66mm and 85mm of rain respectively in Shiplake, giving a total for the year of 675mm.
July was the wettest month of the year with 117mm of rain but in many parts of the country there was a worrying shortfall.
Temperatures in 2017 were close to the average, with 20 frosts in November and December.
On a more cheery note, we can expect this month’s temperatures to be two degrees lower than December’s!
My thanks for the statistics to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, who says: “Happy New Year to all climate change deniers!”
29 January 2018
