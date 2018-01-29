Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Average weather

MEAN temperatures usually vary within two degrees of the average each month but monthly precipitation is much less predictable, although annual totals are slightly more reliable.

After a comparatively dry year in 2017, the final two months produced 66mm and 85mm of rain respectively in Shiplake, giving a total for the year of 675mm.

July was the wettest month of the year with 117mm of rain but in many parts of the country there was a worrying shortfall.

Temperatures in 2017 were close to the average, with 20 frosts in November and December.

On a more cheery note, we can expect this month’s temperatures to be two degrees lower than December’s!

My thanks for the statistics to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, who says: “Happy New Year to all climate change deniers!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33