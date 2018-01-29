Disruption drives commuter to verse

DISRUPTION on the trains from the Henley area to London has brought out the creative streak in one

commuter.

Dr Susan Robinson, from Wargrave, is a consultant haematologist at Guy’s Hospital. She wrote these verses to express her dismay after the launch of Great Western Railway’s new timetable on January 3, which was marked by delays and cancellations.

They are set to the tune of I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Misérables and are addressed to Prime Minister Theresa May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes Wargrave and Twyford stations.

Theresa, there was a time GWR were kind

Wargrave to Paddington timetables realistic

Their trains connecting

There was a time my commute was not a bind

And the world was a journey

And the journey was exciting

There was a time

Then it all went wrong

I dreamed a dream on trains

gone by

When timetables and trains enabled living

I dreamed the new timetable was not a lie

I dreamed GWR would be forgiving

Then I was young and unafraid

Dreams were made and trains delayed and cancelled

Five thousand pounds commuters paid

No train in sight, no connection completed

But timetables change overnight

With reality soft as thunder

As they tear your hope apart

As they turn your dream to shame

Department for Transport, stand by my side

GWR, fill my journey with endless wonder

They took away my 1805

She was gone when New Year came

And still I dream she’ll come to me

That we will live the years together

But these trains require electricity

And these are storms we cannot weather

I had a dream my life would be

So different from this hell commuting

So different now from what it seemed

Now GWR has killed the dream I dream.