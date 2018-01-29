Disruption drives commuter to verse

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
Monday, 29 January 2018
DISRUPTION on the trains from the Henley area to London has brought out the creative streak in one
commuter.
Dr Susan Robinson, from Wargrave, is a consultant haematologist at Guy’s Hospital. She wrote these verses to express her dismay after the launch of Great Western Railway’s new timetable on January 3, which was marked by delays and cancellations.
They are set to the tune of I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Misérables and are addressed to Prime Minister Theresa May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes Wargrave and Twyford stations.
Theresa, there was a time GWR were kind
Wargrave to Paddington timetables realistic
Their trains connecting
There was a time my commute was not a bind
And the world was a journey
And the journey was exciting
There was a time
Then it all went wrong
I dreamed a dream on trains
gone by
When timetables and trains enabled living
I dreamed the new timetable was not a lie
I dreamed GWR would be forgiving
Then I was young and unafraid
Dreams were made and trains delayed and cancelled
Five thousand pounds commuters paid
No train in sight, no connection completed
But timetables change overnight
With reality soft as thunder
As they tear your hope apart
As they turn your dream to shame
Department for Transport, stand by my side
GWR, fill my journey with endless wonder
They took away my 1805
She was gone when New Year came
And still I dream she’ll come to me
That we will live the years together
But these trains require electricity
And these are storms we cannot weather
I had a dream my life would be
So different from this hell commuting
So different now from what it seemed
Now GWR has killed the dream I dream.
29 January 2018
