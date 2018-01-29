Walking book mooted

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
HENLEY councillors have suggested publishing a book to celebrate the town being accredited as a Walkers are Welcome destination.
The idea was suggested by Councillor David Eggleton who said: “You could put walks in with a bit of history.” Councillor Helen Chandler-Wilde added: “You could get local celebrities to sponsor walks, like a celebrity cookbook.” Mary Berry Way, anybody?
29 January 2018
More News:
Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
POLL: Have your say