Will wants merman!

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton showed his softer side at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

When discussing whether the council should keep the mermaid statue on Red Lion Lawn he said that he wanted to see more art around the town

“Art is art and it appeals to some people,” he said. “I think we should have a selection of art around the town. I would like to see a merman.”

His Conservative colleague David Nimmo Smith was less enthusiastic, responding: “Speak for yourself!”

