Chocolate money...

CHRIS HOLLINS, the BBC presenter who lives in Rotherfield Greys, helped set a record on a celebrity

edition of ITV quiz show The Chase.

His team, which also included chat-show host Jonathan Ross, comedian and writer Katy Brand and model Jo Wood, won a combined total of £120,000, the highest ever prize fund on the show, to be divided between their various chosen charities.

I am sure even Hollins would admit that it was Ross and Brand who impressed the most with their knowledge, especially after he was asked which chocolate bar brand would you associate with the club in the musical Cabaret, KitKat, Snickers or Bounty, and he chose the last!