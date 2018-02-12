Chocolate money...

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
CHRIS HOLLINS, the BBC presenter who lives in Rotherfield Greys, helped set a record on a celebrity
edition of ITV quiz show The Chase.
His team, which also included chat-show host Jonathan Ross, comedian and writer Katy Brand and model Jo Wood, won a combined total of £120,000, the highest ever prize fund on the show, to be divided between their various chosen charities.
I am sure even Hollins would admit that it was Ross and Brand who impressed the most with their knowledge, especially after he was asked which chocolate bar brand would you associate with the club in the musical Cabaret, KitKat, Snickers or Bounty, and he chose the last!
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say