Monday, 12 February 2018

Out of the ordinary

THE mean temperature of 5.5C in January was an anomaly of more than one degree.

Climate change? Figures taken over any 10-year period would seem to confirm this.

The actual temperatures ranged from -4.3C to 13C and there were only eight frosts compared with an average for the month of 11.

There was 65mm of rain, which was slightly below the average for January. This was in line with the trend across the country over the past year for far less precipitation than normal. This will be of concern to many water authorities. Hosepipe bans this summer?

