Monday, 12 February 2018

The voice of rowing

CONGRATULATIONS to Robert Treharne Jones who has been selected to commentate at his 15th successive senior World Championships/Olympics. The Leander Club press officer is a well-known voice in rowing circles and can often be heard doing the announcements over the loudspeakers during Henley Royal Regatta.

