The voice of rowing

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
CONGRATULATIONS to Robert Treharne Jones who has been selected to commentate at his 15th successive senior World Championships/Olympics. The Leander Club press officer is a well-known voice in rowing circles and can often be heard doing the announcements over the loudspeakers during Henley Royal Regatta.
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say