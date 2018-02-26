A hundred years ago...

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
MRS A DURRANT, writing with regard to the fire at her house in Havelock Terrace, desires us, on her behalf, to thank all those kind friends who subscribed towards her new home. Also Captain Seymour for the way in which he has worked to help her and the fire brigade for their prompt and ready assistance. She further expresses her gratitude to the collectors of the money and her many kind neighbours for the way in which they befriended her in the hour of need.
The sale of local-grown climbing roses, announced to take place in Henley market on Tuesday last had to be postponed as, owing to the severe frost, it was impossible to lift the plants. The sale has been rescheduled for next Tuesday’s market, commencing at 2.30pm.
Miss E Reckin, Miss N Lamb and Miss D Goddard, pupils of Miss Goddard, of Rupert Place, Henley, were successful in passing the recent shorthand examination (Sloan-Duployan) in learner’s style.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say