A hundred years ago...

MRS A DURRANT, writing with regard to the fire at her house in Havelock Terrace, desires us, on her behalf, to thank all those kind friends who subscribed towards her new home. Also Captain Seymour for the way in which he has worked to help her and the fire brigade for their prompt and ready assistance. She further expresses her gratitude to the collectors of the money and her many kind neighbours for the way in which they befriended her in the hour of need.

The sale of local-grown climbing roses, announced to take place in Henley market on Tuesday last had to be postponed as, owing to the severe frost, it was impossible to lift the plants. The sale has been rescheduled for next Tuesday’s market, commencing at 2.30pm.

Miss E Reckin, Miss N Lamb and Miss D Goddard, pupils of Miss Goddard, of Rupert Place, Henley, were successful in passing the recent shorthand examination (Sloan-Duployan) in learner’s style.