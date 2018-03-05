Monday, 05 March 2018

Happy visitor

THE last time I saw football manager Ian Holloway was about 15 years ago just after his Queens Park Rangers side had staged an unlikely comeback against Leicester City.

He described the result as the best day of his life before asking journalists not to tell his wife that.

Now back at Loftus Road for his second spell in charge, he was shopping in Henley on Wednesday last week and presented a picture of marital bliss.

Holloway, wearing his trademark flat cap, was carrying several bags as the couple made their way to various shops.

This reminded me of the time he described his love of Blackpool.

“We’re very similar,” he said. “We both look better in the dark!”

