Hidden Henley

THIS dramatic picture of a plaster collapse at a house in New Street, Henley, might have made you think the property was on its last legs.

However, passers-by needn’t worry as it turns out it was all planned.

The property, which is owned by Justin Sutherland, son of the Upper Thames Rowing Club founder, is being refurbished.

New plaster has been put in place since this picture was taken by staff at Lilly Dry Clean next door.