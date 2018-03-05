Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS dramatic picture of a plaster collapse at a house in New Street, Henley, might have made you think the property was on its last legs.

However, passers-by needn’t worry as it turns out it was all planned.

The property, which is owned by Justin Sutherland, son of the Upper Thames Rowing Club founder, is being refurbished.

New plaster has been put in place since this picture was taken by staff at Lilly Dry Clean next door.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33