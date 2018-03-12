Monday, 12 March 2018

Best way to excercise

CALUM BEST has at least one admirer on Henley Town Council.

Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier has suggested contacting the model and actor, who runs the BSTLFE gym off Marlow Road, for advice on choosing exercise equipment to install at Makins recreation ground.

During a debate at a committee meeting, she asked colleagues: “Could we approach Calum Best? I’m happy to put my name down for that.”

Councillor Glen Lambert responded: “I think you might need to declare a personal interest there.”

Cllr Hillier attended the opening of BSTLFE in February 2016, when she was Mayor, and posed for photographs with Best. Clearly he left quite an impression on her!

