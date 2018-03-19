Monday, 19 March 2018

Bin the checker

RESIDENTS signed up to Reading Borough Council’s garden waste service have recently had to renew their annual
subscription.

But I wonder how many read the council information leaflet they were sent outlining what they can and can’t put in their garden waste bin.

Apparently, you can put in “untreated wood and branches up to 100mm diameter” but you can’t put in “untreated wood and branches up to 100mm diameter”.
Confused?

Presumably, the latter should have said “…over…” instead of “…up to…”.

I’d suggest that the council reprints the A4 leaflets, but that would be a waste…

