Trump is hatched

Monday, 19 March 2018
CHILDREN at the Heights Primary School in Caversham have been learning about the lifecycle of chickens with eggs kept in an incubator until they hatch.
Once the chicks arrived the year four pupils named them Sir Fluffalot and Donald Trump.
Good to see the children keeping up with their current affairs as well!
19 March 2018
