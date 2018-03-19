Monday, 19 March 2018

Trump is hatched

CHILDREN at the Heights Primary School in Caversham have been learning about the lifecycle of chickens with eggs kept in an incubator until they hatch.

Once the chicks arrived the year four pupils named them Sir Fluffalot and Donald Trump.

Good to see the children keeping up with their current affairs as well!

