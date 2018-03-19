Monday, 19 March 2018

We don't dig that

PARISH councillors in Goring are keen to protect their green spaces.

They recently refused a request by metal detectorists for permission to sweep the Gardiner recreation ground where cricket matches are held.

Chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “If they find anything, the next step is digging and I don’t think the cricket club would be happy with that.

“I’m not sure we could convince them it had been done by moles!”

