We don't dig that

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
PARISH councillors in Goring are keen to protect their green spaces.
They recently refused a request by metal detectorists for permission to sweep the Gardiner recreation ground where cricket matches are held.
Chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “If they find anything, the next step is digging and I don’t think the cricket club would be happy with that.
“I’m not sure we could convince them it had been done by moles!”
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say