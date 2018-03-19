Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
• GUESS who was outside the Caversham Rose pub in Kidmore Road, Caversham Heights, on Saturday night? Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood. He was attending a friend’s party and was outside with three friends having a cigarette. Can’t be good for dancing.
19 March 2018
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
