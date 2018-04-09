Monday, 09 April 2018

Looking for love in Henley...?

A PRESS release has dropped on my desk revealing that Henley has the 10th highest proportion of single people in the UK, according to dating website Match.

By comparison, Ascot has the highest proportion of people who date. So, if you are looking for love, I suggest you move 20 miles down the road!

