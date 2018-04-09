Charcoal woman gains an appendage

MEMBERS of the Henley Arts and Crafts Guild committee are busy with their black felt tip pens.

But rather than creating an artwork they are, well, defacing one!

Committee member Ann Spicer explains: “We met last Thursday night to discuss our forthcoming art exhibition.

“However, when publicity was discussed and the newly designed posters/flyers etc. appeared, we were a bit nonplussed to say the least.

“A reproduction of a charcoal drawing of a naked young lady appeared in black and white as a rather well-endowed young man!

“As these posters (large ones!) are due to appear on lampposts, pillars and in general public view for the next week or so, and knowing full well how tempted some of our Henley youth might be to ‘alter’ such offerings, we decided that the only thing we could do in the time was to black out the offending ‘bit’.

“So we shall be very busy from now until the exhibition opens with our marker pens at the ready ‘modifying’. If any do slip through, please feel free to colour in the white bit!

“It did give us a giggle, though.”

• The Henley Arts & Craft Guild spring art exhibition will run from Friday, April 27 to Tuesday, May 8 daily from 10am to 4pm.