Cold start to spring

OIL production in Alaska has been hit because they’ve had their warmest winter on record.

Their machinery will only work in freezing conditions apparently.

No such problem here where we had the coldest March 1 since 1911, the temperature remaining below freezing all day.

The mean temperature of 5.1C for the month was nearly two degrees below the norm and there were 12 frosts, three more than average.

It was wet, too. With 93mm of rainfall, double the average, this was the wettest March since 1979.

Take care planting your early potatoes as the ground is still very soggy.

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.