Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cold start to spring

OIL production in Alaska has been hit because they’ve had their warmest winter on record.

Their machinery will only work in freezing conditions apparently.

No such problem here where we had the coldest March 1 since 1911, the temperature remaining below freezing all day.

The mean temperature of 5.1C for the month was nearly two degrees below the norm and there were 12 frosts, three more than average.

It was wet, too. With 93mm of rainfall, double the average, this was the wettest March since 1979.

Take care planting your early potatoes as the ground is still very soggy.

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33