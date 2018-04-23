Lost pub walkers

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
THE first of a series of dogs walks organised by Dan Redfern, new landlord of the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, was a big success.
More than 180 people and 90 dogs joined him and his basset hound Crunch for the strolls along two set routes of two and four miles.
However, some of the walkers got lost en route and had to get sustenance at the village’s other pub, the Crooked Billet.
One of the “lost” walkers tells me: “That’s a secret Dan does not need to know!” Oops...
