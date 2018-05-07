Women had no complaint

REGULAR Diary readers may remember my item last month about how members of the Henley Arts and Crafts Guild were busy with their black felt tip pens.

This was because posters promoting their spring art exhibition featured a charcoal drawing of a naked young lady which reproduced in black and white as a rather well-endowed young man.

The “touched up” posters now adorn many telegraph poles and billboard sites around the town but it seems the

A-boards by the town hall have not been suitably amended.

Meanwhile, guild committee member Ann Spicer tells me that two elderly ladies left the exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery, saying: “A really nice show, really well hung…”

The exhibition runs daily from 10am to 4pm until Tuesday.