Extra night shift

DEDICATED staff are the backbone of any successful business.

But one employee at Toad Hall garden centre in Henley took it to the extreme last weekend.

After finishing her day shift at the centre off Marlow Road on Friday, the woman spent the evening preparing stock for the usual Saturday morning rush.

She said that after all her efforts, the smell of sizzling bacon emanating from the centre’s café was “tempting”.

Let’s hope she enjoyed a well-earned breakfast and a good day’s sleep!