Monday, 07 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extra night shift

DEDICATED staff are the backbone of any successful business.

But one employee at Toad Hall garden centre in Henley took it to the extreme last weekend.

After finishing her day shift at the centre off Marlow Road on Friday, the woman spent the evening preparing stock for the usual Saturday morning rush.

She said that after all her efforts, the smell of sizzling bacon emanating from the centre’s café was “tempting”.

Let’s hope she enjoyed a well-earned breakfast and a good day’s sleep!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33