Monday, 07 May 2018

Yes, April was warm

YOU might not believe it, but the overall temperatures for April were actually higher than the average for the month by more than one degree.

This was mainly due to the hot spell in the middle of the month when temperatures soared to 28C (82F).

The lowest temperature of 2C occurred earlier in the month and there were no air frosts at all. In fact, the last frost-free April was in 1987.

But gardeners should be wary — there was -2C frost on Tuesday morning (May 1). With high pressure and clear skies, expect more of the same!

A total of 68mm of rain fell during April, which is above the average of 50mm.

As always, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the statistics.

