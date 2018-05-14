stefan dave egg dig

Monday, 14 May 2018

TOWN councillor Stefan Gawrysiak couldn’t resist poking fun at a colleague at the Henley May Fayre on Monday. David Eggleton was setting up two teams for the tug of war contest and had to keep telling both sides to “stop pulling the rope”. Councillor Gawrysiak, who was compering the event, announced to a mixture of laughter and groans: “If I may translate from Gainsborough English, that’s ‘stop pulling the rope’!”

