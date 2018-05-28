Twenty five years ago...

ELDERLY residents of the Remenham Place care home praised staff and firefighters for their quick action in a recent blaze. All 26 residents of the home off White Hill, near Henley, were evacuated when the fire broke out earlier this month. They said regular fire drills had ensured everyone knew what to do in an emergency.

Speed cameras are to be installed on the Henley area’s roads in a bid to cut the accident rate. Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, announced that they would be placed along the A4074 between Caversham and Woodcote, a stretch commonly known as the “13 bends of death”, on the A4155 at Playhatch and the top of Gangsdown Hill between Nuffield and Nettlebed.

Permission was granted for jetties at the Hobbs’ boatyard, off Station Road, Henley, despite concerns about noise from the company’s New Orleans pleasure boat and obstruction of views along the River Thames. South Oxfordshire District Council planners were told they couldn’t take these into account as they weren’t valid planning issues.