Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Blue do

AS you will see elsewhere in this week’s paper, businessman Laurence Plant will be the Conservative candidate in the forthcoming Henley Town Council by-election.

What readers may not have seen is the original announcement from the group, which was published on the Henley Conservatives’ website on Monday with a sentence reading: “As per previous, this sentence very clumsy (sic). The middle bit has to be deleted.”

Fortunately, the editor’s notes were removed a short time later.

