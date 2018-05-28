Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
AS you will see elsewhere in this week’s paper, businessman Laurence Plant will be the Conservative candidate in the forthcoming Henley Town Council by-election.
What readers may not have seen is the original announcement from the group, which was published on the Henley Conservatives’ website on Monday with a sentence reading: “As per previous, this sentence very clumsy (sic). The middle bit has to be deleted.”
Fortunately, the editor’s notes were removed a short time later.
28 May 2018
