A hundred years ago...

WE are pleased to record that Pte R F Burton, of whom we published news last week to the effect that he was missing, has now written a postcard to his parents to say he is a prisoner of war and slightly wounded. The postcard contains no further information but, brief as it is, the news will be consoling to the gallant guardsman’s friends.

A whist drive was held at Stoke Row village hall, where about 12 tables were occupied. Prizes were supplied by Mr F Neate and won by Mrs Day and Mrs Stanley, Mr Legge and Mr Pollock. The proceeds, amounting to £2 10s, have been sent to Sir A Pearson’s Fund for Blinded Soldiers.

Two teenage boys appeared before magistrates charged with trespassing in search of rabbits in a field at Wargrave. The pair, who had previously been warned off the land, said they were searching for wood but admitted running home to fetch a ferret for hunting after seeing a rabbit bolt into a hole.