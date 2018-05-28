Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

WE are pleased to record that Pte R F Burton, of whom we published news last week to the effect that he was missing, has now written a postcard to his parents to say he is a prisoner of war and slightly wounded. The postcard contains no further information but, brief as it is, the news will be consoling to the gallant guardsman’s friends.

A whist drive was held at Stoke Row village hall, where about 12 tables were occupied. Prizes were supplied by Mr F Neate and won by Mrs Day and Mrs Stanley, Mr Legge and Mr Pollock. The proceeds, amounting to £2 10s, have been sent to Sir A Pearson’s Fund for Blinded Soldiers.

Two teenage boys appeared before magistrates charged with trespassing in search of rabbits in a field at Wargrave. The pair, who had previously been warned off the land, said they were searching for wood but admitted running home to fetch a ferret for hunting after seeing a rabbit bolt into a hole.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33