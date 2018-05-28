Ten years ago...

A HENLEY charity worker had a miracle escape after surviving a 100mph head-on car crash near Oxford. Sue James, of Gravel Hill, was driving to meet colleagues from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People when she and another vehicle collided. She had to be cut from the wreckage and suffered broken bones but was expected to make a full recovery.

Thieves escaped with £1,000 worth of goods after breaking into the Waitrose supermarket off Bell Street, Henley. Police believe they cut the power supply to disable the alarm before striking in the early hours of Monday morning. After forcing open a rear door they stole cigarettes, razors and other non-food items before making off.

Henley Town Council launched a campaign encouraging people to walking, cycle or use public transport rather than driving in order to tackle the town’s growing air pollution problem. Posters, banners and adverts were erected across town and a new website was launched to drive home the message, which was supported by Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.